NATIONALNEWS

Captain Koki may not fly Dreamliner during inaugural flight to New York

Robin Obino July 6, 2018
2,418 Less than a minute
Captain Irene Koki in the cockpit.

Captain Irene Koki, Africa’s first Dreamliner captain, may after all, not fly the Dreamliner during the inaugural flight to  US.

She, yesterday, denied reports that she had been selected as the lead pilot during Kenya Airway’s maiden flight to New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport from Nairobi.  Koki said she was surprised when media reports indicated she will be the lead pilot.

She said the airline is yet to announce pilots who will be on the first direct flight to the US, adding that there must have been confusion after an event she attended with US Secretary of Trade, Wilbur Ross.

Koki said she was overwhelmed by the response but Kenya Airways (KQ) had not made the selection, adding that her participation at a media event with the US Secretary of Trade was misconstrued.

“Thank you for all your kind words and congratulatory messages. I’m truly overwhelmed but KQ has not yet selected who gets to do the inaugural US flight. It was a press assumption after a media event I recently attended with the US Secretary of Trade. I hope I get the honour though,” Koki wrote on Twitter.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Hours after filing this story, Obino died in a hit-and-run  road accident on Thika Road. 

Show More

Related Articles

July 6, 2018
2,457

MPs fault ministry in health programme

July 6, 2018
2,435

MPs grill Treasury over police vehicles

July 6, 2018
2,441

Raila deserves red carpet reception, says CS Juma

July 6, 2018
2,443

Nyamira to build Sh300m complex to house hotel, MCAs beauty centre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker