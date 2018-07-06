MPs attitute towards responsibility appalling

Patrick Wachira

House Speaker Justin Muturi has ordered that Members of Parliament who fail to take their committee work seriously will be removed.

And he further ordered the director of committee on services to start a sort of register of those who skip such sittings.

Incidentally, the same blokes are on record as attending sessions just to sign on the dotted line so that they can earn the day’s allowance.

This is not only abhorrent, it is also distressing and dismaying. And I will tell you why.

Parliament performs its duties and executes its mandate through the various departmental committees. So, when an MP fails to attend committee meetings, or makes a technical appearance, they are stealing from you and I.

In other words, I am spending my hard-earned cash to pay the salary of a bloke who does not want to work. Just where did these fellows come from?

Are they the same jokers who foamed at the mouth as they convinced us they would lay their lives on the line for us, voters?

Higher perks

It is saddening that the failure to perform their duties comes just two months after the Speaker told us some of them had no clue what a motion is, or how it is different from a petition. It is amazing. Six months down the line and some MPs are not known to have made even their maiden speech?

To cap it all, there is a proposal in the works to increase their perks and upgrade their restaurant, so they can eat five-course meals before proceeding to the chamber… to doze off?

In short, folks who are stealing from taxpayers want to be paid more and to eat better. How absurd can it get?

It is a stinging indictment on our MPs that they should reach the level of being policed to ensure they attend to the business we pay them to do.

It is absolutely out of order that they can assume such a laissez-faire attitude, when we have entrusted them with such heavy responsibility and pay to boot!

Role model

How, pray, do we convince our children (and I am a father to an adult!) that being an MP is something honourable?

In short, is that the sort of role model we should tell our children to emulate?

It is the height of irony that MPs are mandated to play an oversight role over other government organs, which gives them enormous powers enough to summon almost anyone to appear before them.

Whipped

So, how do blokes who do not even attend sessions, unless they are whipped, play oversight on anyone?

Perhaps the whipping bit needs to get a little physical, but then that is just good old me, the former teacher with a wish list.

The bottom line is that our MPs need to rethink about the legacy they will bequeath posterity. They owe it to us. I rest my case.

—The writer is the Special Projects Editor, People Daily