Professionals can complement work of county staff

Oliver Mwenda

One of my biggest sources of pride is my involvement in the Meru Economic and social council.

It is an idea mooted by the Meru county government to bring on board professionals who hail from Meru to voluntarily offer expertise in their various fields in developing a roadmap to engineer the economic, social and political development agenda of the county.

The council idea is rooted in the need for an inclusive governance system that draws diverse views to ensure every voice is heard in planning the county’s economic and political future, irrespective of members’ political preference. The idea is not only bold, but timely.

County governments have not acquainted themselves well with the corporate governance and professionalism. Most county administrations have failed to embrace transparency and good governance.

Instead, they have opted to go the “easier and lucrative” way of the big man syndrome— in this case, everything runs on the whims of the governor and inner sanctum of friends. And this is the biggest threat to the nascent devolution.

Having been part of the pioneer county governments, I can attest that managing counties is no child’s play. It is impossible to exclude politics and the interests that come with managing the affairs of the devolved units. Pervasive political sycophancy that runs in the system undermines the credibility of devolution that was created to take service closer to the people, especially at the grassroots.

To remedy this, the counties should tap into professionals by forming caucuses similar, or even uniquely different, from the one developed by Meru county administration.

This is the biggest calling any professional may receive: to volunteer time and professional expertise in assisting one’s home county to achieve success.

This approach, however, is not meant to demean the work of public officers in county governments, nor is it intended to question their competency. On the contrary, the initiative complements efforts of local staff, who should view this as a opportunity not a threat because they will gain from knowledge transfer and mentorship offered by the professional caucuses.

The involvement of professionals does not amount to counties handing control to them. They will only offer and share experiences in diverse fields, especially in areas which may be lacking among the county bureaucrats.

For these form of collaboration to succeed, it will require a cultural paradigm shift to turn counties into cohesive and collaborative organisations. It will have to begin with the top bureaucrats down to the staff. This won’t be easy by any measure but it’s not impossible.

Grace period

It is a fact that the sheer scale of challenges facing counties cannot be addressed in a silo, hence the need to seek external counsel. To effectively manage counties, it will require a blend of political and business management acumen. To put it bluntly, the current governance model in many counties is unsustainable.

The country has accorded devolution due grace period and its time residents started questioning the benefits accrued thus far. There is no single solution to the governance challenges affecting counties, even the professional caucuses will not single handedly wave the magic wand and alleviate the bottlenecks. The caucuses, however, provide a different perspective to administrations as they set social, economic and political priorities that meet their communities’ needs from a pragmatic perspective.

Partnerships

A county that achieves success using this model will set a fine example of how local governments can work with external professionals for genuine public gain, and I’m certain there are similar examples of this model successfully implemented from across the world that counties can benchmark from.

I see huge opportunities in collaboration and partnership counties can reap from professional caucuses.

The skills counties need — such as the ability to rapidly analyse and evaluate information, judge risks and make decisions independently — are better provided by thoroughbred professionals.

An Engaged, responsive county government will provide the most effective leadership to its people.

—The writer comments on county governance