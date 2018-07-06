Yes! Kenya can be hotbed of film talent and market

The Kenya Film Classification Board has acquainted itself well in recent months both in shoring up its visibility and cracking the whip on errant entities threatening national heritage and safeguarding our moral terrain.

Indeed, it must be pointed out that having executed almost 30 major sensitisation campaigns across the country in the past six months, through sustained media and public initiatives, public awareness has considerably improved.

Operating under the Ministry of ICT, KFCB is mandated by the Films and Stage Plays Act to regulate the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of films to promote national values and morality. The board has also operationalised county offices to take its services to the grassroots.

Indeed, it must have been with that in mind that the Sinema Mashinani programme was mooted, which promises to grow the film industry. The government says it will inject Sh20 billion to this end.

Even as these efforts are escalated, a lot more needs to be done to market the country as a film production destination of choice.

The varied and scenic tourist destinations that have endeared us to the international community must be marketed as film shooting venues to boot.

The country’s topography, geography and landscape, the fauna and flora, emerging blue economy and snorkeling games, are all areas that film production gurus would be attracted to.

In addition, our rich and naturally endowed cultural heritage provide a niche for movie producers, with results guaranteed because Kenya offers so much more.

It is a result of the foregoing that KFCB should lead the way in ensuring that even as we encourage the production of local movies to showcase local talent, certain boundaries must be observed.

As the scope is broadened for the creation of jobs and to explore local talent, care must be taken to keep content which contaminate morals off our television screens.

Further, the content broadcast on our screens within the watershed period (5am to 10pm) should be reviewed regularly to ensure it conforms to positive values, morality and ethos.

But it is the endeavour to market Kenya as a venue for shooting films that will take this country to the next level in terms of attracting the big boys of the film industry globally. This is where collaboration with bodies such as Brand Kenya and the Kenya Tourism Development Corporation is vital.

Kenya needs, and has the capacity, to show and demonstrate to the world that the shooting of ‘Out of Africa’ was not a flash in the pan, that we can host the shooting of other movies, with Box Office shattering potential.