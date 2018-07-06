Global economy ‘under threat as tariff war bites’

Kamal Ahmed

Global economic growth is under threat as the world’s economic super powers trade tit-for-tat trade sanctions, according to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In its most sober assessment of the growing tariff war between the US, European Union and China, the WTO said the global system of agreed trade rules was at “potentially large risk”.

It said world economic growth was “in jeopardy” and pleaded for a “de-escalation”.

The threat of a tariff war was sparked after US President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU and China.

The President said he was acting to protect American jobs and that global free trade deals had been “very, very bad” for the US.

Both China and the EU responded with the threat of import tariffs on US cars and agricultural goods totalling hundreds of billions of pounds.

Economists have warned that previous trade wars — such as during the 1930s recession — have exacerbated economic problems leading to higher prices and lost jobs.

“The worrying trend is the increase in trade restrictive measures which has come at a time of increasing trade tensions and associated rhetoric,” the WTO said in its report on trade between the 20 largest economies in the world — including the UK, the US, China and India, a group of countries also known as the G20.

“This should be of real concern to the international community.” The report on the seven months between October 2017 and May 2018 said that G20 countries imposed 39 new “trade restrictive” measures including taxes on imports.

That was double the number of the previous report.

It said the new sanctions affected $74.1 billion (Sh7.4 trillion) of trade — one and half times higher than over the same period a year earlier.

The number of “trade facilitation” measures — which lower barriers between countries — totalled 47, affecting $82.7 billion (Sh8.2 trillion) of trade.

That was half the value of the same period a year earlier.

The WTO said:“The G20 economies must use all means at their disposal to de-escalate the situation and promote further trade recovery.”

The warning from the WTO is likely to increase tensions with the US president who has said the present trade rules discriminate against the US, and has attacked the Geneva-based organisation which was launched in 1995 to encourage and police trade liberalisation.

The WTO does not agree with the US president’s analysis, saying that fewer trade barriers support growth and jobs — not just for emerging market economies like China and India but for countries like the US as well.

If China and the EU follow through on their retaliatory threats, millions of American jobs linked to exports of food and cars, for example, could be put at risk. —BBC