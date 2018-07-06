Are Chinese contractors any cheaper?

The notion that Chinese contractors are cheaper has evidently becoming a marketing gimmick for any construction company associated with the Oriental world. And local clients more often than not never want to believe otherwise.

Is this a fact in our own construction industry? Certainly not! In my own assessment of recent tenders received in last six months for an array of construction projects, not a single time were the Chinese contractors the cheapest. They were in deed highest in a couple of them.

This phenomenon, I attribute mostly to the high administrative costs associated with their projects keeping in mind that most of the senior staff are expatriates. Until recently, these contractors were shipping all labourers from China including the unskilled labourers. And while this may have subsided a little, the upkeep costs of the few who are here is a lot by any standards.

But even as I scratch my head some more to decipher this myth, we must realise that Chinese operations in a country where labour costs are within a certain range leaves very little room for cost-saving miracles. Look at it this way, if a mason generally charges Sh1, 000 per day, no one would be motivated enough to work for less than this.

Moreover, in the cases the opportunity to import some of the building materials from China arises, only a small portion of the whole project is catered for. This will mostly include finishes such as tiles and fittings like doors and wardrobes. Statistics show that this importable portion comprises 20 per cent of construction costs.

This may look impressive but it comes with some risks. Key among them is the probability of acquiring really low quality and counterfeit products. There is also the time lapse for the importing period which may take up to four months and which may interfere with the construction process. Anything including theft, breakages can happen during this procurement process.

To sum up, all those that are religious with the Chinese low-cost myth will certainly need to put into account the above-narrated issues and plan strategically. This is because, we preach to enlighten and not to be seen as leaning towards any side, whether conventional or Chinese. Let’s face it: even our inefficient native contractors have their reputation too!

The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]