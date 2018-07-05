English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Owner of Solai dam, farm manager appear in a Naivasha Court
The government was Thursday moving to ensure justice for victims of the Solai Dam tragedy after the owner of the dam Peery Mansukh alongside his farm manager were charged in court and remanded at the Naivasha police station pending a ruling on their bail application.
This even as a warrant of arrest was issued for six other co-accused persons after they failed to appear in court to face 47 counts of manslaughter and other related charges.