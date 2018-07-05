English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

GSU officers conduct operation to recover cattle stolen from Isiolo

K24 Tv July 5, 2018
Tension remains high in Ngaremara area of Isiolo following a General Service Unit, GSU operation to recover stolen livestock that had led to the death of three young men and an elderly woman, with six others left nursing gunshot wounds in various hospitals in Isiolo and Meru counties. Residents and religious leaders are now calling on the government to terminate the GSU operation to pave way for amicable solutions to be sought. They claim the GSU officers are using excessive force, harming innocent lives.

However, Isiolo  county commissioner John Ondego has dismissed the claims saying attackers are acting like militia and laying an ambush for GSU even in areas where community members live. Ondego confirmed that four police officers had lost their lives, four others sustained injuries including the county police commander prompting GSU to take over the operation this week.

