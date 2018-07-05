English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Governor Sonko to issue schools with computers.
Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Wednesday assured all public primary and secondary schools within the county that they will be supplied with computers and free internet starting next term, to enable them do research and undergo computer studies.
This even as Nakuru county government disbursed bursary cheques worth sh 67 Million to 12,000 students from its 11 sub-counties.
One Comment
