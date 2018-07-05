Nakuru MPs in war of words over compensation of victims of the Solai Dam tragedy

Subukia Member of Parliament Kinuthia Gachobe and his counterpart from Bahati have drawn new war lines over issues surrounding the compensation of Solai dam victims, with Subukia legislator accusing Bahati MP of having been compromised.

This even as Solai dam owner Perry Mansukh Kansagara and three others surrendered to police in Nakuru a day after Director Of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered their arrest on charges of manslaughter and negligence.