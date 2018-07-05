State halts payment of NYS pending bills in sweeping changes

In a bid to redeem the tainted image of National Youth Service (NYS), the government has stopped forthwith, processing and payment of pending bills amounting to more than Sh5.6 billion to allow for their verification.

The pending bills halted run from 2013 to 2017 financial years, amid realisation that many suppliers did not attach relevant documents to qualify for payments.

This was part of the radical changes Public Service Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia announced yesterday, to put NYS back in order, which has seen money running into billions of shillings go unaccounted for.

Prof Margaret Kobia vowed that no other scandal will ever be reported in NYS under her watch saying that all loopholes will be sealed to allow for cleaning-up of the Service.

AT the same time, the CS suspended all officers under investigation and instructed that any new payment under NYS be reviewed to verify authenticity.

The new measures will also see deployment of new procurement personnel to work with newly-appointed director general Matilda Sakwa to allow her begin on a clean slate for the 2018/19 financial year.

She cited procurement as the department that has the most problems in NYS hence the need to bring in new crop of officers, if changes are to be realised.

Consequently, the Ministry will undertake fresh prequalification of suppliers in the next three months in line with laid down procedures and going forward, even as Kobia affirmed that resources set aside for NYS would be used for intended purposes.

She made the remarks yesterday when she unveiled Sakwa at the NYS headquarters, who was formerly Machakos County Commissioner. Sakwa comes in to replace the Richard Ndubai who stepped aside over the Sh9 billion scandal at NYS.