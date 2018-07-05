Detectives impound toxic sugar worth Sh66m in Eastleigh, again

A team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday impounded 800,000 kg of contraband sugar at a storey building in Eastleigh.

The sugar, said to belong to Duran Mudobe, was stocked in 37 stores in a three-storey building at Eastleigh 1st Avenue. According to documents from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), the Agriculture and Food Authority and the Kenya Sugar Board, the consignment is part of 26,000 bags of counterfeit sugar impounded in the area last month.

The sugar is labelled as Brazilian brown sugar but its origin, from the documents, is from United Arab Emirates (UAE). The total cost of the imported sugar from Lumira General Trading Ltd Dubai to Oceania Investment Ltd, Nairobi stands at Sh66.6 million. During the operation led by Parklands DCIO David Chebii, Kebs and KRA took samples of the sugar from all the stores for testing and verification of its suitability.