Mombasa bound bus burst into flames after colliding with truck at Emali

The number of those who perished in the Emali accident Tueday night is expected to rise from nine, with ten people who are unaccounted for feared to have been burnt beyond recognition.

So far, nine people have been confirmed dead and 20 others injured with some admitted at Kilome hospital along the Nairobi Mombasa highway.

The 1am accident occurred after a bus ferrying 39 passengers collided head-on with an oncoming trailer headed to Nairobi from Mombasa, and burst into flames.