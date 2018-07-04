English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Mombasa bound bus burst into flames after colliding with truck at Emali

K24 Tv July 4, 2018
2,519 Less than a minute

The number of those who perished in the Emali accident Tueday night is expected to rise from nine, with  ten people  who are unaccounted for feared to have been burnt beyond recognition.
So far, nine people have been confirmed dead and 20 others injured with some admitted at Kilome hospital along the Nairobi Mombasa highway.
The 1am accident occurred after a bus ferrying 39 passengers collided head-on with an oncoming trailer headed to Nairobi from Mombasa, and burst into flames.

Show More

Related Articles

July 4, 2018
2,470

Busia governor, 3 county officials to remain in custody until Friday

July 4, 2018
2,486

Solai dam probe : DPP orders arrest and prosecution of dam’s owner Perry Mansukh

July 4, 2018
2,457

Bemba ‘tainted evidence’ row flares open at ICC

July 4, 2018
2,515

Police in Kandara arrest man in possession of 166 rolls of Bhang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker