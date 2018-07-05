Firms imported drugs under guise of sugar, says Njiraini

Details emerged yesterday over how some companies imported narcotics under the guise of sugar.

This came on the day that documents from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) showed the government lost about Sh36.5 billion due to the duty exemptions given to sugar importers between May and December last year.

Commissioner general John Njiraini told the joint committee on Agriculture and Trade investigating the contraband sugar scandal, that verification conducted by government agencies on one of the containers imported by Mshale Commodities Uganda Limited had revealed that substances believed to be narcotics were concealed in bags of sugar.

He said the 90 blocks suspected to be narcotics were marked as exhibits and packed in evidence bags and detained by the Anti-Narcotics Police Unit, adding that the matter is being handled by the relevant government agencies.

“The verification led by anti- narcotics police found four unsealed polypropylene bags concealed within the bags of sugar with a substance packaged in block shape suspected to be drugs,” he said.

Consequently, the documents show that of the Sh36.5 billion lost, about Sh31.5 billion is in respect to import duty and Sh5.03 billion in VAT.

According to KRA, 113 large importers shipped in 818, 151 metric tonnes of zero duty brown sugar into the country, while 13 small scale traders imported 185 metric tonnes of zero duty brown sugar.

Duty free status

This is despite the documents showing only table sugar had been exempted from paying duty as industrial sugar had not been accorded duty free status.

“Gazzetted importers to continue importing industrial sugar at 10 per cent under duty remission scheme,” reads the document.

Njiraini also told the committee that the raw sugar cane imported under the exemption regime was presented to customs in 50 kilogramme bags and in un-bagged bulk carriers.

He said upon expiry of the initial exemption deadline of August 31, 2017, KRA received requests to facilitate duty free entry of sugar whose arrival was said to have been delayed by various logistical challenges.

The joint committee is today expected to table its preliminary report to the House before Parliament goes on a short recess.