NSL players help Police Sacco retain championship title

National Super League (NSL) side Kenya Police Sacco retained the Ushirika Championships football title after a laboured 1-0 win over surprise package Mwalimu Sacco at Nairobi Railways Grounds yesterday.

The goal that separated the two sides in the tension-filled final came through Benjamin Megason on the half hour mark.

En-route to the final, Police, who are under the tutelage of Charles Omondi, weathered heavy storm to beat Sheria Sacco 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in normal time.

Megason demonstrated his goal-scoring antics by putting Police ahead in the 60th minute before Davis Agesa put Sheria Sacco on level terms in the 80th minute, which prompted the referee to apply the spot kicks rule to break the deadlock.

The second semi-final between Ushuru and Mwalimu Sacco was equally closely contested with the latter emerging 5-4 winners on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock in the regulation time.

Sofapaka striker Kepha Aswani opened the floodgates in the 43rd minute to give Ushuru the advantage going into half time although the tax collectors ought to have had a comfortable lead were it not for wasted chances.

On resumption, Mwalimu Sacco three everything into the attack but had to wait until the 84thminute when David Odhiambo gave them hopes with a clinical leveller before they were overpowered on penalties.

In the meantime, Sheria Sacco coach Job Baraza had hailed his charges for a scintillating performance in the Championship despite the team’s failure to clinch the cup.

“Reaching the semi-finals was a boon of sorts and I want to believe that we’ll come stronger in next year’s edition,” said Baraza, whose squad was inspired by experienced Vihiga United striker Charles Okwemba.