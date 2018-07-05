Top learning institutions to face stiff opposition at national games

Emmanuel Masinde

Rift Valley football giants St Anthony’s, Kitale will open the 2018 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) against Western champion Kakamega School.

St Anthony’s defeated Chemase from Nandi by a solitary goal to book a date for the championships scheduled to take place from July 20 at Eldoret Hill School Grounds.

Kakamega School, representing Kakamega County, and popularly known as ‘Green Commandos’ beat 2016 East Africa Secondary Schools semi-finalists Bukembe Boys from Bungoma County in the U19 football final to book a place in the national championships.

The duo is in Pool A along Kathungi and Nyanza’s Kisumu Day, while in Pool B it consists of Dagoretti, North Eastern, Olbolsat and Shimba Hills.

Meanwhile, Moi Girls Nangili from Kakamega County will be making their debut at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA).

The schools’ head of sports department Christopher Ambeyi is optimistic that despite going to the championships as underdogs, they will make it to the final and their target is the maiden soccer under- 16 title.

Noel Oruko and Ivy Chepkurui scored a brace each to oust Maeni Girls 4-0 in final match played at Booker Secondary in Mumias last weekend to secure chance to the nationals.

According to the fixture released, Nangili School is in Pool B alongside former national champions Tartar girls of Rift Valley Waa from Coast and North Eastern.

But playing with champions, Ambeyi is not a worried man.

In netball girls, former national champions Nyakach will play against Central, Nairobi and Mukuyu in Pool A as Pool B has North Eastern and Coast’s Kaya Tiwi.