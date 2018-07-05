Equilisation Fund uptake low, says governors boss

The Council of Governors (CoG) has blamed the current low absorption of Equalisation Fund on failure by the secretariat to complete projects identified in the 14 marginalised counties.

CoG chairman Joseph Nanok said since the introduction of devolution, over Sh12.4 billion had not been disbursed to the Equalisation Fund secretariat in the 2014/15 to 2016/17 financial years.

“The disbursement started at the beginning of financial year 2016/17. Previously, the amount was being budgeted for but no disbursements were made,” said Nanok.

With the beneficiary counties under scrutiny over non-utilisation of the fund, the council has proposed the funds be transferred to county governments as conditional grants.

He added that the secretariat through the Equalisation Fund Appropriation Act 2017 was given the authority to utilise the funds as provided for in the lapsed three year Equalisation Fund Policy prepared by Commission on Revenue Allocation in 2013.

The fund is meant to support basic services to marginalised areas especially on water, roads, health facilities and electricity.

“County governments at the moment are not represented in the Equalisation Board or administration of the fund and cannot spend the resources as the powers have been given the Equalisation secretariat,” said Nanok.