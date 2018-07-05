Dilapidated Mombasa Stadium to be refurbished to international standards

Mombasa County Stadium is set to be upgraded to a 15,000-seater capacity within 14 months.

County sports boss Munywoki Kyalo said yesterday the county government is contemplating initiating a new construction process to improve its standards for international tournaments.

Reconstruction of the stadium, initiated by Mombasa County government, has stalled. For the last two years the pitch has been in a deplorable state with community clubs from the Coast region bearing the full brunt of the condition.

Kyalo said upon completition, the stadium will have an official FIFA standard 11-aside Astro-Turf pitch with full amenities including lavatories, changing rooms, floodlights for night games.

“We are planning to build it afresh. We want to make it a 15,000-20,000-seater stadium in the next 14 months. The construction work as you know had stopped after we encountered some problems,” said Munywoki.

The county official said the construction is set to cost billions of shillings. Construction will begin once new designs are availed by a new developer who will be contracted for the job.

Spaki Youth, a Mombasa community football club chairman Ali Ahmed expressed his disappointment questioning why the county government had abandoned a world-class stadium to venture into mini-stadia.

“As community clubs, we have been suffering, the stadium played a very important role in nurturing talents, it’s so disappointing that today it has turned into a forest,” said Ahmed.

According to Kyalo, Mombasa County government has developed several state-of-the-art-football pitches among them Bomu Stadium in Changamwe which is scheduled to host several international tournaments later this year.

Bomu Stadium, one of the modern football grounds constructed by the Mombasa County government will this year host an international friendly match between visiting Egypt and Kenya U20 teams.

The pitch has over 3,000 sitting capacity as well as fully equipped with changing rooms, flood lights for night matches and a restaurant.

Bomu stadium has cost over Sh86 million, with higher charges being accrued from importation of construction materials from China.

Munywoki said the county also intends to construct another football ground at Peleleza in Likoni before shifting to Kisauni Sub County.

“Our plan is to have all east a modern stadium in every Mombasa sub-county, we are investing heavily on youth and gender affairs as a government,” said Kyalo.

The County Government has also constructed 11-aside football pitch at Uwanja Wa Mbuzi among other seven aside football pitch in Majengo which was commissioned last year.