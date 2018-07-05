Former Leopards chairman comes to Echesa’s defence

Former AFC Leopards boss Ssemi Aina has stood by Sport Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and warned individuals eyeing political positions in the next General Elections against derailing the minister in his quest to turn around the country’s sports.

Echesa has been a subject of attacks from selected politicians in Western Kenya, some feeling that he is not doing enough for sports despite holding the key position.

“This is purely politics for 2022. Some people are jealous of Echesa for the powerful position he is holding, but having been a former sportsman himself, playing boxing, he is the best suited for the position because he knows where the shoes feels tight,” said Aina.

Aina who unsuccesfully vied for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential position in 2016 said instead of fighting their own, leaders from the region should back Echesa to enable him achieve his dreams and develop the country’s sports.

“We all saw how he amicably solved the rugby tussle that ended in the reinstatement of Innocent Simiyu as the Rugby Sevens coach and Brand Kenya resumed their sponsorship of the team. That is just a glimpse of what he capable of doing,” Aina said.

Echesa has been a subject of discussion from leaders from Western Kenya for what they termed as poor marksmanship.

He has been accused on not offering the best in the ministry and concentrating more on political matters in Western Kenya and 2022 General Election amid President Uhuru Kenyatta succession debate that has gripped most of the country’s political sphere.

Last wekkend, it was reported that his followers were involved in a fight with supporters of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala in which scores were inured.

On Monday, Wanga Community members defended the CS.