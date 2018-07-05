Sony blank Nzoia in solitary SPL match at Awendo Stadium

Sony Sugar registered only its sixth win in the Sportpesa Premier League when they beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 at Awendo Green Stadium yesterday.

Former Gor Mahia striker Enoch Agwanda and Stephen Onyango scored deep in the second half to ease their relegation worries.

The first half was evenly poised as both sides fought gallantly particularly in the midfield. However Sony were the first to attempt forays at the opposite goalmouth as Collins Omondi tested Nzoia goalkeeper Mustafa Oduor with a rasping drive in the sixth minute following neat work from the left flank by Collins Omondi but nothing came off it.

Agwanda blasted wide after a good tee from Michael Apudo with the goal at his mercy in the 16th minute while moments later the active Omondi razed the ball high again as Sony piled pressure. Deadly attacker Elvis Rupia turned his markers just before the break as he took his initial chance which was blocked by Robert Mundenyu forcing a corner. Goalkeeper John Waw had denied the league’s top scorer another chance in the extra time. The keeper grabbed the ball from the in-form striker and that marking the close of first half.

The second half began with a charge from the visitors but their final balls were wanting. The midfield was tightened as Rupia struggled to get the desirable balls. Sony became adventurous particularly from the flanks and twice hit the crossbar courtesy of Agwanda as they threatened to spoil the party of 10th placed Nzoia Sugar.

In the last quarter of the match Sony pounced hard with a flurry of attacks. Stephen Onyango scored in the 88th minute for Sony after Clinton Omondi delivered a fine cross into the area. Onyango rose high to score past Mustapha Oduor before assisting Agwanda to score with a low drive.