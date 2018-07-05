Swazuri, Mbagaya to face probe over acquired wealth

National Land Commission (NLC) chairperson Muhammad Swazuri and his deputy Abigael Mbagaya are set to face the anti-graft body over the wealth they have gained since becoming State officers.

The move comes after National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi who chairs the Powers and Privileges committee forwarded to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the wealth declaration forms the two had signed in 2013 before taking office.

Speaking in their presence, Muturi said the declarations forms were certified as true copies of the original ones and thus can be used in court whenever required.

EACC wants to probe the wealth that the two have acquired between 2013 and 2017 following complaints that they may have (mis)used their offices to accumulate wealth through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Muturi also disclosed that all the wealth declaration forms of all State officers, including the President and his deputy were in the custody of Parliament, but assured State officers the documents are under lock and key and cannot be accessed until a request by relevant authorities is made.

Section 30 of the Public Officer Ethics Act, 2013 require that the Clerk of the National Assembly receives and keeps wealth declaration forms from all State officers, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto.

EACC commenced investigations against the two on the compensation of SGR following a petition forwarded to them last year claiming that the exercise was done corruptly.

Transport ministry said the SGR land compensation bill was Sh33 billion or 10 per cent of the project cost of Sh327 billion.

The decision of the committee which is the first, comes after a similar attempt in the Tenth Parliament failed to materialise after the House committee failed to raise quorum to transact the matter.

The EACC had written to the committee regarding a former Cabinet Minister in the grand coalition government over the Sh100 million Tokyo scandal .

Muturi said should the documents be needed in a court of law, they are admissible as they are certified as true copies of the original.

“This is the first time that we have received such a request. All the wealth forms are kept in absolute confidentiality. I would like to assure State officers that we don’t know what is contained in this wealth declaration forms that are in our custody,”said Muturi.

The Speaker who handed over the forms to the EACC officials led by the director of investigations Abdi Mohamud explained that the committee’s decisions came after the committee and parliament legal department deliberated on the EACC request made by the commission four months ago.

Muturi said the committee has been processing the matter since the request was received as it needed to be sure that it will not only protect the person in question but it will also not breech the law if it forwards the documents to the commission.

He also disclosed that the committee had a session with both Swazuri and Mbagaya last week and informed them of the request by the commission and the two agreed that the documents be handed over.

“Each of them was informed of this matter and they agreed that they be handed to the commission. We gave them the forms after the legal department gave us the go ahead to do so as there was no harm in it.”

And Mohamud, for the anti-graft agency, said that the investigation will be done as per the law and the Constitution, adding that there is no witch hunt.

According to him the documents are necessary, especially on the lifestyle audit as they are targeting the two officials, adding that their work is guided by the law and the forms will only be used for furthering investigations.

The investigations come at a time the commission is on the spot after the Parliamentary Lands Departmental Committee last year raised fears over the management of the Sh30 billion set aside for SGR compensation.