Absentee MPs face Muturi’s wrath

Anthony Mwangi July 5, 2018
Parliament

MPs will now be required to account for their time in the chamber after National Assembly Speaker ordered the director of committee services to start taking list of those attending committees.

Speaker Justin Muturi further directed that  MPs who fail to take their committee work seriously will be removed.

The debate was initiated by Leader of Majority Aden Duale who questioned the integrity of the House committees.

He had said that some members were taking committee business for granted with many of them making technical appearances to append their signatures for allowances.

“The 12th Parliament has not gone well in terms of publicity, with MPs misbehaving,” said Minority Leader John Mbadi.

And as the debate raged, it emerged that some members of the  Energy committee, chaired by Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, were entertained by a state corporation they were investigating.

Gikaria and his vice chair Robert Pukose (Endebes), led their colleagues to a retreat believed to been sponsored by the corporation. Duale and Mbadi blamed the MPs for giving Parliament a bad name.

