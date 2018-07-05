Captain Obado confident ahead of qualifier against Rwanda

National cricket team skipper Shem Obado is confident they will push their limits in the forthcoming ICC World T20 Africa B Qualifiers in Rwanda.

The Stray Lions spin bowler believes the team have undergone enough training over the past weeks and in the process have learnt quite a lot about the short version of the game.

“T20 is about thinking on your feet and so I believe we are in shape. Some might want to analyse our ability negatively following our recent tour of Zimbabwe where our performance was not convincing but we keep working on the weak areas. The squad is good to go,” he said.

Cricket Kenya selectors picked a 14-man squad with the inclusion of Elijah Otieno (Nairobi Gymkhana) and Eugene Ochieng’ (Nairobi Kongonis) who are making a return. The team should benefit on the big batting partnership of Kanbis duo Rakep Patel and Dhiren Gondaria to come good.

Kenya will be hoping to regain some hope following their relegation last year to Division Three status and this by far points to new coach Odumbe’s biggest assignment at the helm. He has a fairly balanced squad with experienced players like Collins Obuya and Nehemiah Odhiambo firmly in tow.

However the former International wants the squad players to focus more on staying longer in the wicket.

“Our biggest concern has always been batting long and we have tried to address that as much as possible. This is a department that has deprived us of good results overtime thus in such a tournament discipline is important,” said Odumbe ahead of his second major event in charge.

Kenya will be competing against hosts’ Rwanda, along with Uganda and Tanzania for two qualification spots from the qualifiers into the Africa regional finals, slated for 2019.

After the end of the tournament, all teams will head to Nairobi for the Africa T20 Cup regional qualifiers alongside Seychelles.