Senator Moi moots law to protect private data

A bill that seeks to protect your personal data from misuse by government, private agencies or even your employer has been mooted.

The Data Protection Bill, 2018, sponsored by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi seeks to stop entities who have obtained personal data for official use, from it for commercial purposes or transferring it to third parties and beyond the Kenyan territory.

The bill also seeks to bar agencies from collecting data on persons’ race or ethnicity unless it is for identification or in compliance with lawful measures for the protection or advancement of a category of persons disadvantaged by unfair discrimination.

And though the bill has no specific clauses on online platforms, the bill is seen as a response to recent claims data belonging to millions of Facebook users was collected by an agency which is claimed to have influenced election outcomes in Kenya and the United States.

Social media

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in April admitted before a congressional inquiry that Cambridge Analytica (CA), a British political consulting firm, successfully made authorised access to data belonging to millions of users of the social media platform.

CA is said to have accessed 87 million Facebook users’ names, “likes” and other personal information.

But then Jubilee Party vice chair David Murathe told Reuters news agency Jubilee only paid SCL, an affiliate of Cambridge Analytica, for “branding” in the 2017 presidential election.