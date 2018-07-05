Four MPs face probe over unethical behaviour

Four Members of Parliament are being investigated by the Powers and Privileges Committee over unethical behaviour.

Charles Njagua alias Jaguar (Starehe), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Caleb Hamisi (Saboti) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) are facing various allegations which the committee is expected to probe and decide their fate.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (pictured) yesterday said the four will soon be summoned by the team.

“We are looking at the matter of Owino and Jaguar. We will be meeting them soon. We are also looking at a complaint by Hamisi against Wamalwa,” he said.

Last year, Owino and Jaguar were involved in a scuffle at Parliament Buildings.

And on the case of Hamisi and Wamalwa, the committee took over the matter after Hamisi wrote it complaining Wamalwa had sent to him threatening messages.

However, Wamalwa urged the committee to dismiss the allegations terming them baseless.

“By now I expect the committee to have gone through the correspondence tabled here. But as far as I am concerned I find the issues to be baseless,” said Wamalwa.