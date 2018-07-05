Kericho releases Sh119m bursary

Kericho county has released Sh119 million education bursary fund to benefit 30,000 students at various learning institutions.

Governor Paul Chepkwony said the money is targeted at learners facing fees challenges in secondary schools, technical colleges and universities.

“Our students in various secondary schools and other learning institutions will breathe a sigh of relief after we assist them financially. They will now pursue their education uninterrupted,” he said.

Since 2013, the county administration has disbursed more than Sh550 million bursary funds to over 120,000 students across the county.

“We are exploring possibilities of increasing revenue in a bid to increase bursary funds for our students,” he added.

He said the revenue from land surveying and mapping which he said is expected to hit Sh1billion in a year’s time following the reverting of the department to the county will go towards bursary funds and salaries for Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers.

Chepkwony said all loopholes will be sealed in a bid to ensure the county collects maximum revenue from several areas and the same will be channeled to development activities.