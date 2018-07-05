Rowdy Marsabit students to be prosecuted

Students who attacked and injured six non-local teachers at Chalbi Boys’ High School in Marsabit “will be dealt with as criminals”.

Education PS Belio Kipsang vowed stern action on the delinquents, confirming that police have launched investigations into possible external hand in the incident.

In what appeared to be an organised attack targeted at non-local teachers, the errant students reportedly beat up and chased them out of school.

Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi yesterday, Kipsang termed the incident unfortunate.

“This is assault and we have engaged with our colleagues in the Interior ministry and we have told them that we will not treat them as students…we shall treat them as people who committed a crime and the law will take its course,” he said. “We shall not accept this from students or from anybody else.”

It has emerged that teachers in certain areas have been inciting students against their non-local counterparts in a bid to have the tutors moved from those schools.

Delocalisation controversy

Chalbi is one of the schools whose results were cancelled last year over malpractices with court cases still ongoing.

People Daily has learned that in a bid to abet cheating, some teachers have hatched a plan to ensure that non-local teachers who are unlikely to corporate are edged out of the school.

But Kipsang asserted that the ministry will not be intimidated to abandon the ongoing teacher delocalisation policy saying they will not tolerate anarchy in schools.

“Teachers, like all public servants, signed contracts that they would be available to work anywhere in the country,” he said.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is already implementing the policy which bars head teachers and principals in primary and secondary from serving in their home counties.

At the same time, Kipsang said this year’s Class Eight and Form Four exams will be free and fair dispelling rumours that some head teachers were already accessing examination papers.

He said the government has obtained 40 new containers to be used in storage of the papers and transportations to ensure integrity of the exam.