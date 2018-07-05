How technology can help eradicate cattle theft

Jane Mwangi

The livestock sector is emerging as a crucial component of the Kenyan economy.

It contributes approximately 13 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, and accounts for 30 per cent of the country’s agricultural output, according to the 2018 Kenya Economic Survey.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics puts the gross marketed production value for livestock and its related products at Sh135 billion.

But the sector is facing some damaging challenge: rise in livestock-related crimes. The human cost of cattle raids is immense. Hundreds of people are killed every year and many more are displaced. Cattle raids have escalated in West Pokot, Baringo, Laikipia, Turkana and Samburu counties.

The National Police Service Quarterly Crime Report covering January to April 2018 indicates that 2,483 cases of cattle rustling were reported. It is evident that the raids are becoming more sophisticated and deadly.

Kenya must change this by embracing new technology to discourage the practice and track as well as trace stolen livestock.

One of the ways to discourage cattle rustling is by improving how the stolen animals can be tracked and traced. This can be achieved through the use of the innovative Livestock Identification and Trace-Back System (LITS).

This system utilises the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) microchips technology that uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to animals. This technology encodes data on microchips tagged to the animals so that the data can be retrieved at anytime via radio waves. The technology has been harnessed to develop tags small enough to implant in animals. Animals that are easily identifiable are less likely to be stolen and if stolen, can be found and the thieves apprehended.

The KCB Foundation is collaborating with livestock value chain players and partners to develop and implement a livestock traceability and identification system using the RFID technology. The Foundation’s Mifugo Ni Mali programme and MobiGrow, a partnership between KCB Group and the MasterCard Foundation, are already championing the use of RFIDs especially in Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Areas (Asals) in piloting the tagging of 40,000 cattle.

This LITS technology can support the livestock sector by providing accurate and real-time animal population and productivity data which would help map out livestock resources. This can in turn help inform both national and county governments in planning and managing resources geared towards increasing revenues from livestock productivity, marketing and trade.

Additionally, with a tamper proof system, financial institutions can use the technology to identify livestock keepers, and use their livestock as collateral for credit access as well as access to livestock insurance.

Botswana has recorded remarkable results from this technology. Before adopting it, cattle rustling in Botswana threatened 60 per cent of the country’s lucrative beef export market. After adopting RFID microchip technology in 2001 and assisting all cattle owners to embrace it, cattle rustling levels fell significantly.

In 2013, the Botswana government upscaled its efforts to eliminate cattle rusting completely by adopting a new system called the Digital Ear-Tag system. The improved technology reduced the number of cattle rustling incidents from 327 a year in 2011 to 146 a year in 2015, a 55 per cent improvement.

Today, the livestock industry is a key driver and backbone of the Botswana economy, principally due to the revenue from the lucrative export market.

However, technology on its own is not enough. There is need for concerted and coordinated effort by stakeholders to make this work.

It is notable that the Kenyan government has put in place legislation and regulations under Government Gazette Supplement Number 167 of September 23, 2016 (Branding of Stock Act Cap 357), that compels all cattle owners to brand their livestock. This should be implemented to the latter. It is equally imperative that this legislation criminalises the slaughter or trade in livestock that do not have an electronic identification mark, effectively ensuring that stolen animals do not find their way into slaughterhouses or markets.

Once fully implemented, the digital livestock identification system will also help open up access to international livestock markets in the European zone – markets that have eluded Kenya for a very long time.

EU market regulation stipulate that all imported beef must have traceable sources to identify where the meat is from and the history of each animal.

—The writer is the executive director of KCB Foundation.

