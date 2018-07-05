KPA unveils container nomination rules

The government has assumed control of nomination of freight containers to designated Container Freight Stations (CFSs) in an attempt to stop suffocation of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Nairobi Inland Container Terminal.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has assumed the role of nominating containers to the CFSs despite protests from CFS Association of Kenya.

Shippers will now have only four days to clear their cargo after which they will be forced to pay storage fee.

KRA Chief Manager in charge of Port Operations Joseph Kaguru said that KPA had taken full control of nomination of cargo to CFSs beginning July 1. “KPA stoppage of client nomination to the CFSs has started and it is going on smoothly,” he said.

Kaguru said all Mombasa-bound imported cargo are cleared at the port and adequate logistical and resources have been deployed to handle the clearance of containers. KRA has asked KPA to nominate 100 containers of 20-foot on a daily basis for clearance at the port.

“Additionally, with effect from August 1, all 40-foot containers will be brought on board followed by motor vehicles,” Kaguru said in an internal memo sent KPA managing director.