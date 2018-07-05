Sections of Cyber laws to remain suspended

High Court Judge Wilfrida Okwany has extended the suspension on 26 contentious sections of Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act to October 1 when he will make a ruling on an application filed by the Attorney General challenging the suspension.

The Attorney General had sought to have the suspension of the sections lifted pending the hearing and determination of the case, arguing that the suspension ordered by Justice Chacha Mwita was erroneous as it was heard and determined ex parte (on one side only).

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, was signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 16, and came into force on May 30, a day before some sections were suspended by the judge.

Extension of suspension was awarded after Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) through their lawyer, Mercy Mutemi filed a notice of preliminary objection and an affidavit sworn by its general manager, Jane Muthoni, that lifting the suspension on the 26 sections would spell doom to the 51 million internet users in Kenya.

The bloggers association said the law infringes on freedom of expression and the right to privacy. Article 19 and the Kenya Union of Journalists were also listed as interested parties in the suit.

Various rights

On May 29 this year, BAKE applied and was granted orders suspending 26 sections of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, arguing that the law infringes on fundamental freedoms and limits various rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The group also convinced Justice Mwita that the 26 sections of the law threaten the freedom of opinion, freedom of expression, freedom of the media and security of the person, right to privacy, right to property and the right to a fair hearing.