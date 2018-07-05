NATIONALNEWS

Kenneth 2022 bid rejected

People Daily July 5, 2018
Photo of Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Peter Kenneth.
Peter Kenneth

Oliver Musembi

Politicians from Murang’a county have scoffed at a proposal by some area MPs to front former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 General Election.

Members of Mount Kenya Caucus dismissed calls by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Joseph Nduati (Gatanga) move to endorse the former lawmaker  to be Deputy President running mate in the next General election. Led by Nicholas Ndegwa, they accused the MPs of misleading the community and deviating from President’s development agenda by engaging in premature political campaigns.

  “They did not consult the electorate. As far as the people of Central Kenya are concerned, President Uhuru is our torchbearer until the community decides otherwise,” he said.

