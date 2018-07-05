State invests Sh20b to grow film sector

The National government will spend Sh20 billion towards development of the film industry.

The ambitious programme will see the industry devolved with filmmakers using their native languages to make the same. Kenya Film Classification Board chief executive Ezekiel Mutua said the programme would be done in seven phases.

Speaking in Kiambu yesterday when he introduced “Cinema Mashinani” project, he said the government has partnered with Spain to actualise the project.

“We want to develop films by locals for the locals where we shall have filmmakers exploit their potential using vernacular languages,” he said adding that the move has the potential to create jobs.

He said the programme is in line with the Jubilee administration’s Big Four agenda adding that it would be a platform to change the country from that of jobseekers to job creators .

Mutua said the board had acquired the popular Nairobi Cinema hall which will be used as the centre of excellence for all movies produced at county level before they are broadcast.

“The local films would act as alternatives to banned foreign programmes,” he said.

Mutua said Kiambu was picked as the pioneer of the project, adding that the government would budget for the other counties after learning and getting the operation costs from the county.

Kiambu Youth, Sports and Communication Executive Karungo Thang’wa hailed the board for using Kiambu as the model county saying the programme would be a major employer.

Popular cinematographer Joseph Mucheru said that it was a high time Kenya competed with West African countries such as Nigeria in the film making which he said is “very lucrative.”

He said the film industry is a major job creator despite publicity challenges.