I’ve not declared interest in presidency, says Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has told Jubilee politicians not to panic as he has not declared interest in running for presidential seat in 2022.

He said he was only using his political seat as a senator to initiate development.

“People should not panic as I have not made any declaration. I only want Kenyans to know my intention is to support development ,” said Moi.

He spoke during a fundraiser for St Philip ACK church at Sotik in Bomet at the weekend.

During the event, some Jubilee MCAs who had attended caused a stir when they took on Moi telling him he was not ripe to run for presidency and that he should instead support Deputy President William Ruto.

to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.