Geothermal company workers in strike threat

Unionisable electrical workers have threatened to down tools in 21 days should Geothermal Development Company (GDC) fail to address their grievances.

The Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union (Ketawu) said upon the expiry of the notice, it will mobilise more than 1,000 members to a nationwide strike, starting July 24.

Ketawu secretary general Ernest Nadome has since written to Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani informing him of their intent, even as he highlighted the six key issues that they want addressed.

The issues in dispute, said Nadome, include non-conclusion of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for 2017-20.

He said GDC management has declined to honour its pledge for a CBA, citing the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) restrictions.

“We are disappointed by the GDC leadership. The biggest challenge has been recognition of our CBA and we are now fed up. We issue a 21-day strike notice, which is adequate time to consult,” Nadome said yesterday.

He said unionisable members of KenGen and Kenya Power will join in the strike in solidarity with their GDC counterparts.