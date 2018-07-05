‘Fake’ HR officers land in counties

Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) has expressed concern over the number of unqualified HR professionals employed by county governments.

The organisation says it is now working with the Council of Governors (CoG) to address the issue.

IHRM executive director Dorcas Wainaina said all HR professionals in the county should be registered and licensed to practise.

Background training

“We have come to learn that there are quacks working as HR practitioners in the counties yet they do not have any background training,” she said.

Wainaina was, however, quick to add that since devolution, counties had made huge strides mainly in the health sectors where all the practitioners were licensed.

“It’s now in the law that all the HR practitioners should be licensed to practise and some counties have already complied with this,” she said.

The director at the same time said that the organisation was working closely with the National government to achieve the Big Four agenda.

“As an organisation we have the duty to make sure that various sectors around the Big Four agenda get skilled workers for the strategy to succeed,” she said.

Wainana was addressing the press on the sidelines of the ongoing East Africa Human Resource symposium in Naivasha.

Rise and Learn firm director Emily Kamunde said the three-day conference had brought together professionals from all the East Africa countries.

She termed the Big Four agenda as timely as it would address the issue of unemployment which had affected hundreds of youths.

“The Big Four agenda will be a platform to create jobs and we should be working to prepare our graduates to access the markets by giving them practical skills,” she said.

Kamunde called on companies to invest and embrace technology noting that this was the only way to reach the market for their services.