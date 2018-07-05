We’ll honour torture victims payout, assures Ogeto

The government is committed to paying out all compensations awarded to torture victims by the courts, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto (pictured) has said.

He said his office has put in place a raft of measures to ensure the litigants are duly paid. Ogeto said the State Law Office is in discussion with government departments that still owe victims to speed up the payment process.

Speaking during a tour of State Law Offices in Kisumu, the Solicitor General assured all victims, who have not been compensated to remain calm as his office sorts out the matter.

“The purpose of this visit is to assess the state of our offices to address the existing gaps to enhance service delivery,” he said. His sentiments come amidst a public outcry over delayed compensation with some families crying foul after their kin died before the court directives were implemented.

The subject featured prominently recently during the burial of multi-party hero Kenneth Matiba, who died two months ago before receiving Sh945 million compensation from the government. The veteran politician was awarded for his unlawful detention and torture by the State in the 1990s.

Ogeto urged public servants to uphold high ethical standards and warned the officers against engaging in corrupt activities saying that the war against the vice spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta shall be enhanced to weed out all government officials tainted with graft.