Strict law enforcement will curb road carnage

Another wave of road accidents is sweeping through the country, the latest being the Nairobi-Mombasa crash that claimed 19 lives early yesterday morning. As it is often the case, a sudden and sustained rise in road carnage results in new policy decisions.

The last time a wave of road carnage was witnessed—in the December-January festive season—the government took several measures, including banning night travel for PVS, and the recalling of the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) from direct supervision of roads, in bid to stop rising deaths.

But the effect of such policies tends to be short-lived. As soon as the death count goes down, the authorities lower their guard and it is back to business as usual on the roads until another series of headline-grabbing crashes is witnessed.

Even attempts at formulating far-reaching, long-term laws aimed at making our roads safer don’t seem to have borne the desired fruits. Kenya is still listed as one of the countries with the most unsafe roads in the world.

A 2015 World Health Organisation (WHO) report showed that 29.1 people out of 100,000 die of road accidents in Kenya.

NTSA statistics indicate that by June 15, we had lost 1,391 lives to accidents since the beginning of the year. Some 1,905 people were also seriously injured in that period.

The data only tell part of the story. Behind the statistics of deaths and injuries are orphaned children, loss of breadwinners, crippling medical bills and a huge loss of man hours. It should be taken into account that accidents affect the most productive segment of the country’s population.

Human error

As mentioned already, every wave of road accidents in Kenya is nearly always followed by a knee-jerk reaction to create new laws, policies or institutions. The authorities also move with renewed vigour to enforce the existing laws, an enthusiasm which fizzles out as soon as the situation stabilises.

That the rate of accidents goes down when the road rules are enforced during a crisis is sufficient proof that what we lack is not good laws but the conviction to strictly and consistently enforce them.

It is a fact that most road crashes in this country are caused by human error, including speeding, drunk-driving and general reckless behaviour like overtaking in blind corners. The only way to end unnecessary deaths on our roads, therefore, is to ensure the laws and rules are stridently adhered to.

Enforcing the law wins the war halfway. The other half is a national culture where shortcuts of all kinds are frowned upon.