Ours is poor nation living beyond her means

We are a poor country! Of course, you think I am hating. What with the construction of shopping malls in major urban centres, tarmacking of roads and highways around the country, establishment of numerous recreational facilities and tremendous increase of ‘brand new second hand’ vehicles on our roads.

But this is as far as it goes in our lofty claims to progress. The other side of the story is as pitiable as can be for the majority of Kenyans. With unrelenting rural to urban migration, millions of Kenyans live in sub-human conditions in informal settlements. Contrary to popular belief about economic growth, employment has stagnated, if not shrunken, owing to average performance of our major sectors such as tourism and agriculture.

National debt is threatening to make us insolvent, which has turned us into a hand-to-mouth nation. The so-called middle-class is a myth! Never mind that I am supposed to be one, even amid my perennial pecuniary embarrassment. Call it sour grapes, but the ugly truth is that the wealth held by many rich Kenyans emanates from proceeds of corruption. I mean, you know wealthy neighbour whose only claim to wealth is working as a junior officer in the procurement department.

Going by current projections, Kenya will be the 14th poorest country of the world in 2022. Currently, we are not fairing any better. But for a moment forget all those economic theories and indicators on economic growth and development. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. As a few of us heartlessly raid public coffers, about half of Kenyans are living under the poverty line.

Not that the truth is lost on our leaders. But since Kenyans are generally gullible, the former are able to manipulate our thinking by using scare tactics, selling false hopes or covert public relations gimmicks.

About three decades ago, Kenya was at par, if not slightly better, than some of the fastest growing economies such as Malaysia and Singapore. So, what happened in the interim that we sunk at the same rate that these economies have grown? Still in denial, we keep comparing ourselves to countries at the bottom, rather than taking the war to our competitors. But, hey, ignorance is bliss.

Poverty in Kenya is a factor of several dynamics. One, our colonial legacy can be blamed for ceding a big chunk of our land to foreigners, who had simply grabbed it in the first place. This has led to the disenfranchisement of millions of citizens.

Grand corruption and bad governance take the lion’s share. While the growing economies had strong and visionary leadership that single-mindedly pursued progress, Kenya was steeped in retrogressive politics, and a selfish leadership that had no qualms stealing public resources.

The result is, as the late popular politician JM Kariuki would say, we have created a country of 47 billionaires and 47 million beggars!

* * * * *

Elsewhere, my faith in humanity has been restored after 12 boys, plus their young coach, were all found alive deep in a Thailand cave after nine days. The boys, who are members of a football team, had gone on an excursion, but were trapped inside the labyrinth after flash floods blocked their way out.

Now, imagine the sheer horror and desperation of children ensnared two miles in a dark cave, with hardly any food and water. Thank goodness, an international team of SEAL divers finally located them huddled in a dark corner.

But the work is only half done. Monsoon rains are making the rescue mission extremely difficult. The worst case scenario is that it might take up to four months for the boys to get back home safely. But I pray this ordeal will soon be over for the sake of the innocent boys and their families.

