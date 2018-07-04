Equity confirms appointment of Igathe as group’s head of commercial

Equity Group Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Polycarp Igathe the Group Chief Commercial Officer. The Group has also appointed Julius Kayoboke as the Group Director in charge of Customer Experience and Product Management.

The two executives take up their new roles in Equity Group Plc, following approval of fit and proper by the Central Bank of Kenya. Polycarp was the second Deputy Governor of Nairobi County, under the devolved government before his resignation from the post in January 2018. Julius was the immediate former Marketing Director of Heineken in Rwanda since 2001.

Mr. Igathe is a highly accomplished corporate executive, seasoned in overseeing large commercial enterprises in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and with a remarkable track record of success in spearheading business growth and product development.

Mr. Igathe has successfully served as CEO of leading blue chip corporate entities in Kenya and Eastern Africa, namely Coca-Cola SABCO, Africa Online, EABL, Haco Industries, Wines of the World, Tiger Brands International and Vivo Energy. He is renowned for fostering productive partnerships with external stakeholders and customers, resulting in delivery of outstanding company results. Elected, nominated, and appointed to serve as Non-Executive Chairman and Board member in several commercial and public-sector entities.

Further, he has served as Chairman Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM); Chairman Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA); Director & Trustee Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA); and Chair Board of Management at BG Ngandu Girls High School. On taking up the appointment, Mr. Igathe said:. "Am lucky and thrilled to join an outstanding and exceptional team of professionals at the iconic Equity Group Holdings Plc. renowned for delivery of socio- economic prosperity in Africa.

“I am therefore glad to offer my networks and experience in the Eastern Africa private sector scene to grow the Equity brand in the corporate segment of the market.” Igathe is celebrated as a Warrior of the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK), Savant of Marketing by Marketing Africa Magazine and as Savant of Policy Advocacy by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Igathe obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics & Sociology, from the University of Nairobi and is a graduate of the Strathmore University’s Advanced Management Program (AMP) with IESE Business School in Spain. At the University of Nairobi, he was the national Chairman of AIESEC in Kenya, the International Association of university students interested in Economics and Business Management.

Mr. Kayoboke holds an MBA from the University of Birmingham UK. He has been working with Heineken since 2001 in several European and African countries and most recently was the Marketing Director in Rwanda. In 2008, whilst based in Amsterdam, he was responsible for eight markets in the middle and Southern Africa including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, and Dr Congo.

His experience gives him immense advantage and an appreciation of the environment Equity Group operates in having built a corridor across Africa from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic. “Equity Bank democratized banking in Kenya and I am honored to contribute in replicating this across the Eastern Africa region as we transform the lives and livelihoods of Africans.

As the Bank moves into the digital age, we shall be focusing on spreading the message of inclusivity at the global level.” said Julius. Commenting on the appointments, Equity Group MD and CEO Dr James Mwangi said: “We are excited to welcome Polycarp and Julius to the Equity Group family. The Group’s financial capacity, capability and competence in infrastructure has become adequate and positioned itself to bank corporates, large and medium enterprises as well as the high net worth individuals.

The two executives hold broad & deep knowledge, skills, experience, networks and relationships of the Eastern Africa private sector scene and business operating environment. They will join a highly talented Equity team to take Equity to the next level. Being insiders in the private sector, they will drive acquisition, growth and retention of the clients in corporate sector and high net worth individuals because they understand distribution logistics and the SME value chain, their needs and aspirations.”

Dr Mwangi further added that the bank, in line with its vision of championing the socio economic prosperity of the people of Africa, seeks to attract, retain and develop talent that will drive the socio economic transformation agenda through innovation and new services to its customer base.