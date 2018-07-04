English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Police in Kandara arrest man in possession of 166 rolls of Bhang

K24 Tv July 4, 2018
Police in Kandara, Murang’a county have arrested a prime suspect who was in possession of one hundred and sixty six rolls of bhang. Kandara officer commanding police division Wilson Kosgey says the suspect has been selling bhang in the area and has managed to evade arrest on many occasions. He added that police will work closely with the residents in a bid to get information on such vices saying those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

