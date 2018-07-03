English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Man sues KEBS, Beta healthcare over ‘fake’ condoms
In what could a case of precedence, a man has filed a suit against a condom manufacturing company, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Kenya Bureau of Standards for negligence after contracting a sexually transmitted disease after using what he says was a faulty contraceptive.
According to documents filed in court the complainant claims to have suffered irreparable damage after the condom burst during intercourse with another woman who infected him with a sexually transmitted disease and later infected his wife.