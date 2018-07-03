Sospeter Ojaamong accused of irregular award of Shs.8B tender

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong is a wanted man and could be arrested any moment after the director of public prosecutions approved his prosecution over the irregular award of a waste tender worth 8million shillings.

Ojaamoong, who alongside 9 other senior officials is facing charges of abuse of office and flouting procurement rules has dismissed the claims insisting no money was lost and the tender awarded to Madam-r limited for waste management was above board.