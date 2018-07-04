PS faults KNH’s Sh4.7b tender for data project

The management of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) secretly entered into a Sh4.7 billion deal with an IT firm to centralise data at the facility even as the Ministry of Health had signed another deal with the same firm to cover 98 hospitals in the country.

The firm, Seven Seas Technologies, however failed to implement the project which was to establish a Healthcare Information Technology system, 10 months after it was awarded the contract.

Health Principal Secretary Peter Tum told the National Assembly Committee on Health that KNH advertised a separate tender for ICT services before understanding the full scope of The Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) being implemented through the ministry.

HCIT is part of the Medical Equipment Services flagship projects undertaken by the Jubilee government to ensure delivery of quality health care.

“As a result, KNH cancelled the ICT tender to enable the hospital to analyse its requirements and the HCIT against the scope being implemented by the Ministry of Health,” Tum told the committee.

Seven Seas Technologies was awarded the tender to connect all medical facilities above Level 4 in October 2017, and was expected to complete the work in three months, with KNH being the pilot project.

Defending the contract, Tum said it targeted 98 facilities countrywide and that the ministry was not aware of the KNH component.