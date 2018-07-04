Egesa confident in wake of coach Mwalala abrupt departure

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Nzoia FC Chairman David Egesa believes the team will be able to muddle through without coach Bernard Mwalala (above) who has quit his position in a huff.

Mwalala resigned on Sunday with his deputy Vincent Sifuma being deployed in an acting capacity, as Nzoia embarks on head-hunting for the former’s replacement.

Egesa said the team is solid enough to post good results in immediate and future fixtures, adding that there was no acrimony in their parting of ways with Mwalala who joined them in 2014, from Coastal Union of Tanzania.

“There was no resentment between us and Mwalala in severing ties. He just deemed it fit to seek for greener pastures. I must say this was a coach who contributed a great deal in the promotion of the team from the National Super League to the top-tier and we can only wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” said Egesa.

He acknowledged Mwalala’s input at the club, adding:”At one time when he was at the helm, we were fourth in the league and we are currently placed among the top-10 which is not too bad a position.”

Nzoia are currently perched in the 10th slot in the standings with 27 points from 20 matches played

Nzoia begins life without Mwalala, who has reportedly joined Bandari, when they take on relegation-threatened Sony Sugar in a midweek match in Awendo today ahead of another fixture at home (Sudi Stadium) against Posta Rangers on Sunday.