Stima stage strong challenge for promotion spot to next year’s top league

Nairobi Stima is continuing with their strong challenge in the second leg of the National Super League going by their recent exploits.

The Naivasha-based side is now second on the log after a 4-2 win over lowly Green Commandoes Sunday which has pushed them to second on the log with 38 points. Ibrahim Shikanda’s men have the highest goal return in the division (37) and incidentally sit atop previous leaders and siblings Western Stima albeit by a single point.

The powermen closed the first leg with a bang and have replicated the same form which has seen them collect four points in two matches since the league resumed.

“We take every match as it comes and so we prepare with a strategic mind. My players know the value of what this Championship means. For us, it is about fighting to the end and learning from our mistakes,” said coach Shikanda who spoke on phone to People Sports.

Meanwhile,,Ushuru is springing a push proper for promotion by opening up a point gap in the league. Their 3-2 victory over fellow title chasers Western Stima over the weekend was enough to take them to 41 points.

The taxmen under Ken Kenyatta have gotten renewed focus and are taking the challenge head-on. Twice in arrow have the team thrown away promotion at the last bit and would want to exorcise those ghosts with a punchy finish this time round. KCB who has played a match less than the immediate rivals is currently fourth in the standings with 36 points having drubbed Modern Coast Rangers 4-0 at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

John Kamau’s charges are also keen to chase even as the battle at the top quickly intensifies with 20 rounds gone.

On the lower end of the table, Administration Police beat fellow strugglers Isibania 2-1 at Awendo Stadium to move off relegation zone into 15th spot with 18 points.