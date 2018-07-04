Striker saves K’Ogalo the blushes at Cecafa with late penalty

Jacques Tuyisenge’s 96th minute penalty was enough to grab Gor Mahia a 2-2 draw against enterprising Burundian side Lydia Ludic at the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar-es-Salaam yesterday.

This was K’Ogalo’s second consecutive tie in this year’s competition following their Saturday’s similar scoreline against Rayon Sport as the Kenyan champions attempt to go one better this time.

Former AFC Leopards forward Alex Kitenge scored for Lydia Ludic following a defensive error orchestrated by Francis Kahata’s poor back pass in the second minute. Philemon Otieno pulled one back for Gor to give them a lifeline after being well teed by the industrious George Odhiambo in the sixth minute of the game.

Dylan Kerr’s side took charge of proceedings with dominance in possession and attacked relentlessly ago get another goal especially through Ivorian striker Ephraim Guikan whose execution was wanting. Tuyisenge was also a constant menace with his darting runs and hard shots from outside the box which rattled the bar in the first-half in which Gor should have scored at least three more via Kahata and Odhiambo while in prime positions.

In the second half, Gor was intent on looking for more goals as they settled in faster on the pitch. The attack duo of Guikan and Tuyisenge attempted long drives but were thwarted and in the 50th minute against the run of play, skipper Harun Shakava was found in no man’s land as another ex-Ingwe player Dan Wagaluka went past him unleashing a sizzler for a second that left K’Ogalo bench stunned. Gor had changed its line up in this fixture by starting Philemon Otieno and Charles Momanyi who replaced Earnest Wendo and Joash Onyango.

New recruit Francis Mustafa from APR made his debut in a K’Ogalo shirt replacing Kahata who had an overall stellar game.