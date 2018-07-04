Nakumatt’s Mwangi hits club double with Coach of Month

Demoted Nakumatt tactician Anthony Mwangi has been named Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for May. With his fete Nakumatt became the first team to scoop both player and coach’s gong in a single month following Boniface Mukhekhe’s crowning last week.

The 33-year-old Mwangi was in charge of Nakumatt’s technical bench when they recorded three victories and a draw to claim the most number of league points in May. Ten points garnered in their best run of the season also lifted Nakumatt from relegation embers to mid table comfort. Sofapaka also recorded three victories and a draw but Batoto Ba Mungu tactician John Baraza lost out to Mwangi on superior goal count.

In spite of the stellar performance in May, Mwangi has since been redeployed to the role of assistant coach with American Melis Medo taking over as the head coach.

Nakumatt launched their May campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zoo in Kericho followed by a two-all draw against AFC Leopards in Machakos. They then defeated Tusker FC 2-1 in Machakos before beating Posta Rangers 2-0 in the last match of the month at Camp Toyoyo Grounds. The good run saw them move from the foot of the Kenyan Premier League table to 12th position.

Mwangi, a former Liberty Academy, and Mathare Youth coach took home with Sh75,000 courtesy of sponsors, Fidelity Insurance, and personalised trophy. He attributed the fine run on financial incentives brought in by new owners and paid tribute to Melis who had just joined the team in a consultancy capacity then.

“The injection of financial investment by new owners helped transform the team during that month but I must give credit to the players for rising to the occasion. We previously went into games without proper training but since finance was availed preparations were better. The players did their part and I’m grateful it won me this award. I must also say the arrival of Melis gave us a renewed impetus and I’m thankful for him. I’m still young and will surely learn a lot from him.” The soft spoken Mwangi remarked

