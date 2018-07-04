Gikomba traders defy reconstruction order

Robin Obino

More than 200 Gikomba market traders whose stalls were razed by fire last week have defied a government directive and started reconstructing the shop.

The government directed the traders not reconstruct the stalls ,saying the land in question was a riparian.

Area chief issued the directive given by deputy County Commissioner Moses Lilan on Saturday, asking them to suspend any construction activities until “some issues” are sorted out.

The county commissioner had called for the modernisation of the market, the region’s biggest open-air market, to ensure all traders are involved. The plans came amid fears that the perennial fire outbreaks at the market were an act of arson to grab the land.

But the traders have ignored the notice and by midday yesterday, they were busy putting back the temporary structures that serve as stalls. Poles had already been erected when People Daily toured the area yesterday afternoon.

The traders, however, argued that the government had, for far too long, failed to honour its promise of finding them an alternative land and building a modern market for them.