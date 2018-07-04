Ojaamong defends self over graft claim

Seth Onyango and Henry Andanje

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has scoffed at orders to arrest him and eight other over allegations of abuse of office and flouting procurement procedures, saying he is innocent.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered the governor and his co-accused to be arrested and charged for dubious award of tenders with conspiracy to steal Sh20 million.

Ojaamong has said he is ready to appear in court to defend him against corruption allegations levelled against him as he accused his political detractors of engineering his woes.

“Ojaamong unilaterally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Madam R Enterprise Ltd (MRE Ltd) in a project of solid waste management system without due regard procedural framework governing management of public finances and projects leading to loss of Sh8 million,” Haji said.

But the governor defended himself against any wrong doing stressing the due procedures was followed.

By the time of going to press, the governor said he had not received any official communication from the DPP’s office regarding the issue, adding that he only learnt about the matter in social Mmdia and through local televisions.

Earlier, the DPPs directive elicited mixed reactions among residents who called the governor to come out and clear his name over the issue.