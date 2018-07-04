NATIONALNEWS

Kimunya ‘was firm boss’ during illegal transaction

People Daily July 4, 2018
2,446 Less than a minute
Amos Kimunya. Photo/File

Kipipiri MP and former Finance minister Amos Kimunya was director of Midlands Ltd which is alleged to have bought 25 acres of land from Settlement Fund Trustee, a witness told a Milimani court yesterday.

Peterson Wachira, the registrar general of companies, was testifying in a case in which Kimunya  is jointly charged alongside Lilian Njenga, a director of Land Adjudication and Settlement, and Jughae Wainaina, chairman of Midlands Ltd in a Sh60 million graft case.

He produced the report before Milimani trial magistrate Felix Kombo showing that Kimunya was director and shareholder during the land transaction.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko had since rejected a plea by Kimunya to settle the case out of court.

Show More

Related Articles

July 4, 2018
2,444

Swazuri, Rotich ‘caught’ in land saga

July 4, 2018
2,449

PS faults KNH’s Sh4.7b tender for data project

July 4, 2018
2,449

Gikomba traders defy reconstruction order

July 4, 2018
2,450

Ojaamong defends self over graft claim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker